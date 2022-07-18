UFC Long Island Reactions & UFC London 2 Picks | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast... he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast; the trio is moderated by the insightful Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, ’The Mookie & Crookie Show Podcast’ & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

*Eugene is absent while he is in Europe on tour with Buñuel. He will be gone several weeks. The gang will all be reunited next week, most likely.

The format of the show is to review the prior weeks’ picks & then to announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are hot, and which fights are not, based on relevancy to the sport as a whole. This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. This effort is in the hopes that we can steer you towards fights that affect rankings, title contention, have significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC Long Island: ‘Ortega vs. Rodriguez’ REACTIONS — 2:49

Overall, this 12-bout card saw two exciting first round finishes, five thrilling KO/TKO’s, three sweet submissions, and four hard-fought decisions. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included: FOTN: Matt Schnell vs. Sumaderji. POTN: Amanda Lemos, Jingliang Li, Ricky Simon, Bill Algeo, Dustin Jacoby and Punahele Soriano.

Here’s a look at the UFC on ABC 3: ‘Ortega vs Rodriguez’ fight card with full results & updated fight records —

ABC/ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. JULY 16

At 2:49 — 12. Yair Rodriguez (14-3) DEF. Brian Ortega (15-3) — via TKO (injury) at 4:11 of Round 1

At 5:06 — 11. Amanda Lemos (12-2) DEF. Michelle Waterson-Gomez (18-10) — via submission (guillotine choke) at 1:48 of Round 2

At 8:43 — 10. Li Jingliang (19-7) DEF. Muslim Salikhov (18-3) — via TKO (strikes) at 4:38 of Round 2

At 9:38 — 9. Matt Schnell (16-7) DEF. Sumudaerji (16-5) — via submission (triangle choke) at 4:24 of Round 2

At 12:28 — 8. Shane Burgos (15-3) DEF. Charles Jourdain (13-5) — via majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

At 17:49 — 7. Lauren Murphy (16-5) DEF. Miesha Tate (19-9) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS

At 21:08 — 6. Punahele Soriano (9-2) DEF. Dalcha Lungiambula (11-5) — via KO (right hand) at 0:28 of Round 2

5. Ricky Simón (20-3) DEF. Jack Shore (16-1) — via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:28 of Round 2

4. Bill Algeo (16-6) DEF. Herbert Burns (11-4) — via TKO (retirement) at 1:50 of Round 2

3. Dustin Jacoby (18-5) DEF. Da Un Jung (15-3) — via KO (right hand) at 3:13 of Round 1

2. Dustin Stolzfus (14-4) DEF. Dwight Grant (11-6) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

1. Emily Ducote (12-6) DEF. Jessica Penne (14-6) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

UFC London 2 : ‘Blaydes vs. Aspinall’ PICKS — 32:37

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our duo will go about predicting the UFC LONDON 2 Fight Night bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ event will take place from the 02 Arena, in LONDON, England, UK, this Sat, July 23rd.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com, bout order subject to change:

*Eugene's picks will be added tonight or tomorrow as well.

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. JULY 23 — 3PM/12PM ETPT (— Cares)

14. 265lbs: Curtis Blaydes (16-3) vs. Tom Aspinall (12-2) —

13. 185lbs: Jack Hermansson (22-7) vs. Chris Curtis (29-8) —

12. 155lbs: Paddy Pimblett (18-3) vs. Jordan Leavitt (10-1) —

11. 205lbs: Nikita Krylov (27-9) vs. Alexander Gustafsson (18-7) —

10. 125lbs: Molly McCann (12-4) vs. Hannah Goldy (6-2) —

9. 205lbs: Paul Craig (16-4) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (17-6) —

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 12PM/9AM ETPT (- Cares)

8. 155lbs: Marc Diakiese (15-5) vs. Damir Hadžović (14-6) —

7. 145lbs: Nathaniel Wood (17-5) vs. Charles Rosa (14-7) —

6. 145lbs: Makwan Amirkhani (17-7) vs. Jonathan Pearce (12-4) —

5. 125lbs: Muhammad Mokaev (6-0) vs. Charles Jourdain (11-2) —

4. 155lbs: Jai Herbert (11-4) vs. Kyle Nelson (13-4) —

3. 125lbs: Mandy Böhm (7-1) vs. Victoria Leonardo (6-4) —

2. 170lbs: Nicolas Dalby (19-4) vs. Claudio Silva (14-3) —

1. 155lbs: Ľudovít Klein (19-4) vs. Mason Jones (11-1) — At 33:57

