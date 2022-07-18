 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Former champ Frankie Edgar requested for ‘final’ fight to be at UFC 281 in MSG

According to manager Ali Abdelaziz, Frankie Edgar wants his last fight at Madison Square Garden against “whoever the promotion puts in front of him.”

By Milan Ordoñez
Former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar prepares for his UFC 268 fight against Marlon Vera.
Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC

Former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar suffered what could be the most brutal loss of his career at UFC 268 last November. It was a front kick knockout at the hands of Marlon Vera, which if you’re a fan of “The Answer,” probably left a sting that lasted for a good few days.

But even after that devastating defeat, Edgar still refused to entertain retirement.

“I know I got a lot left to give to this sport in many ways,” he said days after UFC 268. “My spirit doesn’t want to be done. That’s for sure. I feel I can still do this at a high level. I was doing it at a high level two nights ago. And I got caught with a good shot.”

The tides seemed to have turned the other direction recently. TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter recently posted this tweet, highlighting a conversation he supposedly had with Edgar’s manager Ali Abdelaziz.

Edgar, who turns 41 this October, is currently on a two-fight skid, both of which ended via highlight reel KOs. He holds a record of 24-10-1.

UFC 281 is set to take place on November 12.

