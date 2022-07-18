Report: Former champ Frankie Edgar requested for ‘final’ fight to be at UFC 281 in MSG

Former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar suffered what could be the most brutal loss of his career at UFC 268 last November. It was a front kick knockout at the hands of Marlon Vera, which if you’re a fan of “The Answer,” probably left a sting that lasted for a good few days.

But even after that devastating defeat, Edgar still refused to entertain retirement.

“I know I got a lot left to give to this sport in many ways,” he said days after UFC 268. “My spirit doesn’t want to be done. That’s for sure. I feel I can still do this at a high level. I was doing it at a high level two nights ago. And I got caught with a good shot.”

The tides seemed to have turned the other direction recently. TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter recently posted this tweet, highlighting a conversation he supposedly had with Edgar’s manager Ali Abdelaziz.

Just spoke with @AliAbdelaziz00, who says that Frankie Edgar has requested to fight for a final time at UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden and will face whoever the promotion puts in front of him. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 17, 2022

I'm told that Edgar's preference is that the bout take place at bantamweight for those who were curious. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 17, 2022

Edgar, who turns 41 this October, is currently on a two-fight skid, both of which ended via highlight reel KOs. He holds a record of 24-10-1.

UFC 281 is set to take place on November 12.