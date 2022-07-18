Interview: CEO explains rebranding Sanford MMA as Kill Cliff FC

Sanford MMA, owned by David Martin and coached by Henri Hooft, has grown to be one of the most prominent camps in the sport. Across the major MMA leagues like UFC, Bellator, and ONE Championship their stable of fighters include big names like Robbie Lawler, Gilbert Burns, and Aung La Nsang just to name a few. Well, Sanford MMA is no more.

Okay so the camp is still intact, but there’s a new name in town, and it’s Kill Cliff FC. Former Navy SEAL, BJJ brown belt, and CEO of Kill Cliff John Timar sat down with Bloody Elbow to discuss how the clean energy company got involved with a mixed-martial arts camp.

Aside from the rebranding of the team, Timar also talked about Kill Cliff’s plans for their future in combat sports, their organic relationship with stakeholder Joe Rogan — who has his own Spicy Pineapple flavor, and also sponsoring the UFC’s middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya.

