Filed under: UFC on ABC 3: Ortega vs. Rodriguez MMA SQUARED: The Forgotten Moment of UFC Long Island When there’s a dozen wild finishes, we miss the nuance of MMA. By Chris Rini Jul 18, 2022, 9:00am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: MMA SQUARED: The Forgotten Moment of UFC Long Island Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Chris Rini, MMA Squared, UFC Long Island Chris Rini Reason #458 to eliminate show/win money. Chris Rini Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Wednesday. Chris In This Stream UFC on ABC 3: Ortega vs. Rodriguez previews, predictions, play-by-play, results, highlights, more MMA SQUARED: The Forgotten Moment of UFC Long Island Ortega: ‘Everything was going my way’ before ‘freak accident’ at UFC Long Island View all 31 stories Get the latest gear UFC 276 Metallic Gold Logo T-Shirt UFC 276 Shot Glass UFC International Fight Week T-Shirt UFC 276 Event T-Shirt UFC 276 Liquid Silver Logo T-Shirt UFC 276 Event T-Shirt (Women’s) Sean O’Malley Smoke Graphic T-Shirt Israel Adesanya Silhouette T-Shirt More From Bloody Elbow Report: Edgar requested ‘final’ fight to be at UFC 281 in MSG I won because I’m a badass - Murphy says Tate was never gonna ‘walk over me’ It’ll be ‘batsh-t nuts’ - White ‘guarantees’ Adesanya-Pereira will be barnburner Ortega: ‘Everything was going my way’ before ‘freak accident’ at UFC Long Island UFC Long Island: Ortega vs. Rodriguez - Unofficial Awards UFC Long Island: Fights to make Loading comments...
Loading comments...