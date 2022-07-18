 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MMA SQUARED: The Forgotten Moment of UFC Long Island

When there’s a dozen wild finishes, we miss the nuance of MMA.

By Chris Rini
Reason #458 to eliminate show/win money.
Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Wednesday.

