Dana White responds to Nate Diaz’s contract dispute: ‘We can’t hold guys hostage’

Nate Diaz vs. the UFC continues.

The Stockton native spoke to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour this past Tuesday and vented his frustration with the promotion over the final fight of his current contract. Diaz felt the UFC was holding him ‘hostage’ since he said he’s yet to receive an offer that does not include an extension, which he has no interest in because of his desire to test free agency.

“I was trying to get this s—t on the road, but they don’t want me out of contract and they’re keeping me in there and they’re holding me hostage,” said Diaz. “And I want out. That’s my main objective here.”

UFC president Dana White has responded to those comments from Diaz and explained why it is impossible to hold him ‘hostage’ in this situation.

“When isn’t Nate Diaz saying something crazy?,” said White during the post-fight press conference for UFC Long Island. “I’ve said this a million times and I’ll say it again — we can’t hold guys hostage. It’s not possible. I owe you three fights a year. If I don’t fight you three times a year, I have to pay you. How could I hold him hostage?”

Some of the names attached to Diaz were Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Khamzhat Chimaev, but none of those has come to fruition. Vicente Luque and Tony Ferguson were also requested by Diaz, who said ‘it was never good on their side’ when it was time to sign.

White assured Diaz that he would continue to offer him fights, and it is up to him to accept one.

“What do you think my plans are? We’re going to get him a fight,” said White. “We’ll see what happens. I have to get him three fights a year. I offer fights, he either accepts them or turns them down. And obviously, I’m not paying him so I’ve offered him fights.”

Diaz wasted no time repudiating White, writing on social media that he has not received any offer from the UFC.

“Dana said Francis Ngannou was injured and couldn’t fight right now,” wrote Diaz. “[I don’t know] why he was so confused in [the] interview. And in the last nine months I been offered zero fights and I asked for five legitimate opponents.

“Thanks for the kind words. Can I go now?”

Diaz has not fought since losing a unanimous decision to Leon Edwards at UFC 263 over a year ago.