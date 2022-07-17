Knockout! - Video: Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna full fight highlights

The much hyped 23-year-old boxer in Ryan Garcia returned to the ring Saturday night and put on a dominant performance against a veteran and former world champion in Javier Fortuna.

After a measured start, Garcia turned it up in the fourth round and dropped Fortuna with a vicious body shot. He scored two more knockdowns in the next two rounds, with Garcia landing that trademark left hand he’s been known for.

After the third knockdown, Fortuna spit out his mouthpiece and signaled that he had enough. Garcia made it look easy, winning his second fight in three months to extend his unbeaten record to 23-0.

“I will fight Tank next,” Garcia said after the fight, as he called out Gervonta Davis. “That’s going to give me the respect I deserve.”

Official result: Ryan Garcia def. Javier Fortuna by TKO, 0:27 Round 6.

