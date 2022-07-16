UFC Long Island: Ortega vs Rodriguez | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight expert, Zane Simon is here, joined by his co-hort, Eddie Mercado. We recorded for you on Saturday, July 16th, 2022, with a breakdown of the UFC Long Island: ‘Ortega vs. Rodriguez, aka: UFC on ABC 3’ 12-bout Fight Night event, which took place at the UBS Center in Long Island, NY.

The guys have hot takes, possible next fights, as well as reactions to the overall event in the player above, or they can be caught on our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube Channel or any platform in our BE Presents Podcast Network.

For all the results, reactions and plethora of details about the main card, and plenty of tidbits about all the prelims, be sure to hit play on the show to hear what our fight experts have to say!

Overall, this 12-bout card saw two exciting first round finishes, five thrilling KO/TKO’s, three sweet submissions, and four hard-fought decisions. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included: FOTN: Matt Schnell vs. Sumaderji. POTN: Amanda Lemos, Jingliang Li, Ricky Simon, Bill Algeo, Dustin Jacoby and Punahele Soriano.

Here’s a look at the UFC on ABC 3: ‘Ortega vs Rodriguez’ fight card with full results & updated fight records —

The main event was scheduled for five rounds, with the remaining bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official UFC Scorecards

ABC/ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. JULY 16

12. Yair Rodriguez (14-3) DEF. Brian Ortega (15-3) — via TKO (injury) at 4:11 of Round 1

11. Amanda Lemos (12-2) DEF. Michelle Waterson-Gomez (18-10) — via submission (guillotine choke) at 1:48 of Round 2

10. Li Jingliang (19-7) DEF. Muslim Salikhov (18-3) — via TKO (strikes) at 4:38 of Round 2

9. Matt Schnell (16-7) DEF. Sumudaerji (16-5) — via submission (triangle choke) at 4:24 of Round 2

8. Shane Burgos (15-3) DEF. Charles Jourdain (13-5) — via majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

7. Lauren Murphy (16-5) DEF. Miesha Tate (19-9) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS

6. Punahele Soriano (9-2) DEF. Dalcha Lungiambula (11-5) — via KO (right hand) at 0:28 of Round 2

5. Ricky Simón (20-3) DEF. Jack Shore (16-1) — via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:28 of Round 2

4. Bill Algeo (16-6) DEF. Herbert Burns (11-4) — via TKO (retirement) at 1:50 of Round 2

3. Dustin Jacoby (18-5) DEF. Da Un Jung (15-3) — via KO (right hand) at 3:13 of Round 1

2. Dustin Stolzfus (14-4) DEF. Dwight Grant (11-6) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

1. Emily Ducote (12-6) DEF. Jessica Penne (14-6) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Be sure to follow Zane - @TheZaneSimon & Mookie - @TheEddieMercado; and follow @BloodyElbow on twitter as well, for all the latest in MMA happenings.

If you enjoy our wide variety of shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels.

Join us again for another episode of ‘6th Round’ next week, on Saturday, July 23rd, for UFC LONDON 2: BLAYDES VS ASPINALL: