UFC Long Island post-fight bonuses: Matt Schnell’s all-time comeback nets him $50,000

UFC Long Island lived up to expectations! The featherweight headliner started off great (until the anticlimactic ending), and the strawweight co-headliner saw a contender potentially catapult herself into the top ten with a win over a divisional staple.

The preliminary portion of the card began with the debut of Emily Ducote, who settled into the UFC roster with a unanimous decision over Jessica Penne. Solid win for the former Invicta FC strawweight champion. Dustin Stoltzfus had the clear edge over Dwight Grant in the grappling and used that to grind his way to a decision. He also showed off his showmanship with a slam in the third round, which got a nice pop from the crowd at the UBS Arena. Dustin Jacoby floored Da-un Jung with a right hand, opted not to deliver a follow-up shot and walked off for the first-round knockout. The ‘Hanyak’ improved to 6-0-1 since his return to the UFC. Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns ended in odd fashion. Algeo survived an early triangle choke from Burns, who appeared to injure (or exhaust) himself in the first round. ’Señor Perfecto’ turned up the pressure in the second round and earned a TKO after Burns could not continue. Ricky Simón sent a message to the bantamweight division by stunning and snatching up a second-round arm-triangle choke on Jack Shore. When asked who he should share the Octagon with next, the 29-year-old said this: “O’Malley, the Sugar show is over! I’m the sweetest thing in this bantamweight division!” Simón vs. O’Malley sounds good! Punahele Soriano snapped a two-fight losing streak with a brutal second-round knockout of Dalcha Lungiambula. Great way to send us over to the rest of the fisticuffs on ABC.

The main portion of the card saw Lauren Murphy dominate Miesha Tate in a bloody fight. ‘Lucky’ was aggressive from start to finish and spoiled the divisional debut of ‘Cupcake,’ who hoped to secure a championship opportunity against reigning flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. Murphy said she was interested in the winner of Jéssica Andrade vs. Manon Fiorot at UFC Paris next. To the surprise of no one, Shane Burgos and Charles Jourdain were involved in a barnburner. ‘Hurricane’ found success with his grappling, but ‘Air’ got the better of him in the striking near the end. He still fell short, losing a majority decision to Burgos. Matt Schnell secured a ‘Comeback of the Year’ contender with a second-round triangle choke on Sumaderji. ‘Danger’ was in danger (ha) of being finished on multiple occasions before turning the tide on the ’Tibetan Eagle’ and putting him to sleep. WOW, x3! Jingliang Li added Muslim Salikhov to his resume with a second-round technical knockout. The ‘Leech’ became the first fighter to finish the ‘King of Kung Fu’ with strikes. Super impressive! Amanda Lemos tapped Michelle Waterson-Gomez by guillotine choke. There was some confusion around the stoppage as the referee missed it, but the ‘Karate Hottie’ acknowledged she did indeed tap to the Brazilian.

Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez were entertaining us until ‘T-City’ injured himself during a scramble on the ground. Such an unfortunate end to an otherwise awesome event. ‘El Pantera’ told Daniel Cormier that he offered to rematch Ortega, but would also prefer a shot at UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Performance of the Night: Amanda Lemos, Jingliang Li, Ricky Simon, Bill Algeo, Dustin Jacoby and Punahele Soriano

Dustin Jacoby def. Da-un Jung by KO (punch) at 3:13 of Round 1

Bill Algeo def. Herbert Burns by TKO (strikes, Burns exhaustion) at 1:50 of Round 2

Ricky Simon def. Jack Shore by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:28 of Round 2

Punahele Soriano def. Dalcha Lungiambula by KO (punches) at :28 of Round 2

Matt Schnell def. Sumudaerji by technical submission (triangle choke) at 4:24 of Round 2

Jingliang Li def. Muslim Salikhov by TKO (punches and elbows) at 4:38 of Round 2

Amanda Lemos def. Michelle Waterson-Gomez by submission (guillotine choke) at 1:48 of Round 2

Yair Rodriguez def. Brian Ortega by TKO (shoulder injury) at 4:11 of Round 1

Fight of the Night: Matt Schnell vs. Sumaderji

Emily Ducote def. Jessica Penne by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Dustin Stoltzfus def. Dwight Grant by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Lauren Murphy def. Miesha Tate by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Shane Burgos def. Charles Jourdain by majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)