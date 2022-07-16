 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Absolutely insane’ - Pros react to Matt Schnell’s epic UFC Long Island comeback win vs. Sumudaerji

Matt Schnell submitted Su Mudaerji at UFC Long Island. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the comeback win.

By Lucas Rezende
/ new
Matt Schnell defeated Su Mudaerji at UFC Long Island.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

In a thrilling flyweight bout, Matt Schnell was on the verge of getting knocked out by Sumudaerji, but managed to survive the onslaught and score a finish of his own. After surviving heavy shots from his opponents, ‘Danger’ was able to secure a triangle choke and a finished at UFC Long Island. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

