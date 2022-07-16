‘Absolutely insane’ - Pros react to Matt Schnell’s epic UFC Long Island comeback win vs. Sumudaerji

In a thrilling flyweight bout, Matt Schnell was on the verge of getting knocked out by Sumudaerji, but managed to survive the onslaught and score a finish of his own. After surviving heavy shots from his opponents, ‘Danger’ was able to secure a triangle choke and a finished at UFC Long Island. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.
This fight is crazy #UFCVegas59— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 16, 2022
This Fight. Wowwww. Are you not entertained #UFCLongIsland— Alex Chambers (@alexchambersmma) July 16, 2022
MATT FUCKING SCHNELL!!!!!! @DANGER_Caged #UFCLongIsland— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) July 16, 2022
Schnell is my new favorite fighter— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 16, 2022
Fight of the year holy shit #UFCLongIsland Danger is a god dam savage— Terrion Flash Ware (@flashmma) July 16, 2022
Wowwwwwwwwwwwww— Randy Costa (@RandyCosta135) July 16, 2022
That was as a come back come back!!!#UFCVegas59— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 16, 2022
#louisiana really out here!! Lfg @DANGER_Caged so happy for u brother— Brendan Allen (@BrendanAllenMMA) July 16, 2022
We want moreeeee #UFCLongIsland— Alex Chambers (@alexchambersmma) July 16, 2022
HOW?!?! how did Matt Schnell survive and turn it around and put him to sleep!!— Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) July 16, 2022
He's not human!! #UFCLongIsland
WOW entertainment at its finest!!! never give up @DANGER_Caged with the epic comeback triangle submission win @ufc #UFCLongIsland #USA— Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) July 16, 2022
Holy moly! That fight! 50k for both! #UFCLongIsland— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) July 16, 2022
Now that was a Fight!!! Love it!!! #UFCLongIsland— BRYAN BARBERENA (@bryan_barberena) July 16, 2022
What a fight. and they say flyweight division is boring… watch me put on a another show in 5 weeks— The Prince (@AmirAlbazi) July 16, 2022
What a back and forth!! What a comeback #UFCLongIsland sick fight !— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 16, 2022
This is crazy! #UFCLongIsland— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 16, 2022
Dang that was sickkkk #UFCLongIsland— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) July 16, 2022
#UFCLongIsland That second stanza was absolutely INSANE— Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) July 16, 2022
Congrats Matt Schnell
Give Matt Schnell 50 Gs right now! What an INSANE round and fight! #UFCLongIsland— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 16, 2022
That ref helped make that fight amazing . Some would have stepped in and schnell would have never got the chance to come back— Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) July 16, 2022
My guy Danger!!!!!!! Great comeback— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 16, 2022
Great Odin’s Raven!!!!!! What a fight, what a finish. @DANGER_Caged is that guy!!!!#UFCLongIsland #UFConABC3— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) July 16, 2022
Flyweight division is not entertainment? Congrats @DANGER_Caged and @mudaerji_su for the fight of the night!! #UFCLongIsland #ufcnocombate #UFCFightnight— Alexandre Pantoja (@Pantojamma) July 16, 2022
Never think the fight is over until it's really over! #UFCLongIsland— Marina Rodriguez MMA (@wmmarz) July 16, 2022
Fuck me that was some scrap that! @ufc best FlyW fight I’ve ever watched! #UFCLongIsland— Paddy The Baddy (@theufcbaddy) July 16, 2022
