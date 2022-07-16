‘What a savage’ - Twitter reacts to Amanda Lemos’ sub of Waterson-Gomez at UFC Long Island

Amanda Lemos scored a much needed finish at UFC Long Island. After getting submitted by Jessica Andrade in her last outing, the Brazilian turned it around by tapping out Michelle Waterson-Gomez with a guillotine choke. On Twitter, pro fighters and pundits reacted to the performance.
Lemos wants to take her head home— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 16, 2022
What a savage Lemos is. #UFCLongIsland— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 16, 2022
Always a fan of @karatehottiemma #UFCLongIsland— Alex Chambers (@alexchambersmma) July 16, 2022
Props to Waterson-Gomez for admitting she tapped.— Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) July 16, 2022
She prob. could've gotten away with that.
That Lemos power is something else. That’s a big way to bounce back over a vet like Michelle. #UFCLongIsland— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 16, 2022
Wow. Waterson-Gomez tapped out, the referee Kevin MacDonald didn't see it and Lemos stopped the choke. MacDonald didn't stop the fight, but Waterson-Gomez admitted she tapped and that was the finish. #UFCLongIsland— Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) July 16, 2022
Honor system in full effect today.— Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) July 16, 2022
I felt the tap pic.twitter.com/nrR491jkoU— Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) July 16, 2022
Loading comments...