 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Jourdain shoulda got that’ - Pros react to Shane Burgos, Lauren Murphy’s wins at UFC Long Island

Lauren Murphy defeated Miesha Tate, Shane Burgos bested Charles Jourdain. On Twitter, pros reacted to the wins.

By Lucas Rezende
/ new
Charles Jourdain and Shane Burgos at UFC Long Island.
Charles Jourdain and Shane Burgos at UFC Long Island.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Firstly, Lauren Murphy outwrestled and outstruck former champion Miesha Tate en route to a unanimous decision win. After that, Charles Jourdain and Shane Burgos followed it up with a barnburner that ended with a majority decision win for the ‘Hurricane’. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the matches at UFC Long Island.

Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain

Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate

In This Stream

UFC on ABC 3: Ortega vs. Rodriguez previews, predictions, play-by-play, results, highlights, more

View all 17 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...