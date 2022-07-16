‘Jourdain shoulda got that’ - Pros react to Shane Burgos, Lauren Murphy’s wins at UFC Long Island

Firstly, Lauren Murphy outwrestled and outstruck former champion Miesha Tate en route to a unanimous decision win. After that, Charles Jourdain and Shane Burgos followed it up with a barnburner that ended with a majority decision win for the ‘Hurricane’. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the matches at UFC Long Island.
Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain
Ohh boy!!! This is one of them tasty dessert fights they sprinkle in the middle of a card! #UFCLongIsland— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 16, 2022
This fight won’t suck #UFCLongIsland— Chris Leben (@ChrisLebenMMA) July 16, 2022
Right away Burgos looks big! #UFCLongIsland— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 16, 2022
Burgos is a huge 45er— Randy Costa (@RandyCosta135) July 16, 2022
Shane is a pain in the ass with the body triangle, I know first hand #UFCLongIsland— Mike “The Lone Wolf” Trizano (@TheLoneWolfMMA) July 16, 2022
There could be a weird scorecard on this one. Who do you think won? #UFCLongIsland #UFConABC3— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) July 16, 2022
They needed 2 more rounds for that fight !! #UFCLongIsland— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 16, 2022
What a fight— Brendan Loughnane (@BrendanMMA) July 16, 2022
What a scrap! @HurricaneShaneB @JourdainAir #UFCLongIsland— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 16, 2022
Well deserved but a tough fight— The Prince (@AmirAlbazi) July 16, 2022
Burgos for the win!! Jourdain put on a zombie-like pace in that 3rd RD! #UFCLongIsland— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 16, 2022
I thought he won the first 2 rounds but got beat bad in the 3rd!#UFCVegas59— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 16, 2022
Hmm jourdain shoulda got that. Draw at least #UFCLongIsland— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 16, 2022
Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate
Lets make it 2 for 2 for the PNW!!!! Lets go @MieshaTate!!!! #UFConABC3 #UFCLongIsland— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) July 16, 2022
Fun Flyweight fight from the ladies #UFCLongIsland— Alex Chambers (@alexchambersmma) July 16, 2022
For Lauren being the older of the two fighters, she has retained her youthful quickness more than Meisha is seems. #UFCLongIsland— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 16, 2022
20-18 @LaurenMurphyMMA after 2 rounds! But great match up!!! @ufc— Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) July 16, 2022
A non-technical analysis of Tate/Murphy: Lauren is fighting, Miesha is sparring. Our guy @cody_merrow has been all over this one with confidence.— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) July 16, 2022
Yes! Way to go @LaurenMurphyMMA !! Great performance! #UFCLongIsland— BRYAN BARBERENA (@bryan_barberena) July 16, 2022
Always respect for Miesha! But Lauren just looked like the more quicker stronger fighter out there, despite being the older of the two! #UFCLongIsland— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 16, 2022
