‘That sucks’ - Pros react to Brian Ortega’s injury, Yair Rodriguez’s win at UFC Long Island

Yair Rodriguez won via injury TKO at UFC Long Island. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

By Lucas Rezende
Yair Rodriguez defeated Brian Ortega at UFC Long Island.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

In a much-awaited pairing in the featherweight division, Yair Rodriguez got the job done in the first round against Brian Ortega. After getting caught in an armbar, ‘T City’ injured his shoulder while trying to escape and could not continue, making ‘Pantera’ the winner via TKO. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the disappointing result of the UFC Long Island main event.

