‘That sucks’ - Pros react to Brian Ortega’s injury, Yair Rodriguez’s win at UFC Long Island

In a much-awaited pairing in the featherweight division, Yair Rodriguez got the job done in the first round against Brian Ortega. After getting caught in an armbar, ‘T City’ injured his shoulder while trying to escape and could not continue, making ‘Pantera’ the winner via TKO. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the disappointing result of the UFC Long Island main event.
Oooooh boy I’m pumped for this one. Brian Ortega vs @panteraufc is just a ridiculous fight for free TV. Can’t wait to see the Mexican heart and fighting spirit on display. LFG! #UFCLongIsland— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 16, 2022
Ortega's shoulder pops... and that's a wrap. #UFCLongIsland— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) July 16, 2022
Aaahhhhh ♂️ #UFCLongIsland— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 16, 2022
Looked like the Yair armlock attempt caused the Ortega shoulder dislocation. That’s a submission from Rodriguez in my book. Wow!— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) July 16, 2022
Sometimes fighters fight with injuries, not sure if that’s what happened but tough to see… brutal sport #UFCLongIsland— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) July 16, 2022
Damn! Heal up @BrianTcity #UFCLongIsland— Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) July 16, 2022
Ah man, that really sucks. Feel for Ortega. I’d love to see them run it back #UFCLongIsland— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 16, 2022
Ugh that was starting very good— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 16, 2022
Man that sucks!! Such an anti-climactic ending to what was looking like a great fight!— Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) July 16, 2022
Do they run it back or do they match Yair with Volk now?#UFCLongIsland
These fighters are falling apart.— Jon Fitch ☠️ (@jonfitchdotnet) July 16, 2022
Much respect to Yair Rodriguez for pulling back and not jumping on Ortega hurt. Much respect— Rashad Coulter UFC (@rashad_coulter) July 16, 2022
Tough way for fight to end @ufc but Yair Vs Volk will be epic scrap #UFCLongIsland— Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) July 16, 2022
T city is now shit city @BrianTcity— Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) July 16, 2022
People saying “unfortunate ending” are shocked that submission attempts can injure limbs. ♂️— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) July 16, 2022
Let them rematch.— Danny Castillo (@lastcall155) July 16, 2022
Give @JoshEmmettUFC the shot.
