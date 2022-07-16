UFC Tonight - Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez: Fight Card, Updates, Results and Highlights

UFC on ABC 3: Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez happens tonight (Saturday July 16, 2022) at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York. The event (aka UFC Long Island) is set to begin at 11 AM ET on ESPN/ESPN+. The main card starts at 2 PM ET on ABC/ESPN+.

Full Card:

Main card (2PM ET on ABC/ESPN+)

Featherweight: Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez

Strawweight: Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Lemos

Welterweight: Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov

Flyweight: Matt Schnell vs. Sumudaerji

Featherweight: Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain

Flyweight: Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate

Prelim card (11 AM on ESPN/ESPN+)

Punahele Soriano vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

Bantamweight: Ricky Simon vs. Jack Shore

Featherweight: Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns

Light heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby vs. Da Un Jung

Middleweight: Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Strawweight: Jessica Penne vs. Emily Ducote

For pre-fight analysis and predictions check out the following posts:

During the event, go here for streaming results, play-by-play commentary and breaking news:

To watch this event live, visit ESPN+ HERE.