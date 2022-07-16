UFC Tonight - Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez: Fight Card, Updates, Results and Highlights

UFC on ABC 3: Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez happens tonight (Saturday July 16, 2022) at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York. The event (aka UFC Long Island) is set to begin at 11 AM ET on ESPN/ESPN+. The main card starts at 2 PM ET on ABC/ESPN+.
Full Card:
Main card (2PM ET on ABC/ESPN+)
Featherweight: Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez
Strawweight: Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Lemos
Welterweight: Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov
Flyweight: Matt Schnell vs. Sumudaerji
Featherweight: Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain
Flyweight: Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate
Prelim card (11 AM on ESPN/ESPN+)
Punahele Soriano vs. Dalcha Lungiambula
Bantamweight: Ricky Simon vs. Jack Shore
Featherweight: Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns
Light heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby vs. Da Un Jung
Middleweight: Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
Strawweight: Jessica Penne vs. Emily Ducote
For pre-fight analysis and predictions check out the following posts:
During the event, go here for streaming results, play-by-play commentary and breaking news:
To watch this event live, visit ESPN+ HERE.
Loading comments...