Former boxing champ tries to get sexual assault charges against three teenage waitresses dismissed

A former world champion boxer is attempting to have a series of sexual assault charges against him dropped.

Glenn McCrory, 57, was charged with sexually assaulting three schoolgirl waitresses at an exclusive dinner prior to the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk title fight last year.

“The London Academy of Excellence was hosting a dinner event associated with boxing at Tottenham Hotspur stadium,” prosecutor Jyothi Somavarapu said during the court hearing. “Students were invited to work as waitresses. One made contact with Mr. McCrory at 4.30pm and asked what table he was seated at. He replied: “Whatever table you’re at”, and grabbed this young lady’s hands and arm while he was speaking to her.

“Various words were being uttered and two other females found themselves in a similar situation and all three mentioned similar things,” Somavarapu continued.

The former cruiserweight champion appeared in court on June 16 and pleaded not guilty to each of the three counts. He was granted bail and later appeared at a plea hearing, where his solicitor revealed he would apply to get the charges against his client dismissed.

McCrory won the IBF cruiserweight title in 1989 and held it until the following year. Nicknamed “The Gentleman,” McCrory retired from boxing in 1993 with a 30-8-1 record. He has since become a television commentator employed by Sky Television.