Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna live stream, results, and discussion

Golden Boy Boxing’s biggest attraction returns to the spotlight on Saturday, July 16th at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Lightweight contender Ryan Garcia (22-0, 18 KOs) makes his second appearance of 2022, this time in a special 140 lbs fight against Dominican veteran Javier Fortuna (37-3-1-2 NCs, 26 KOs).

Even thought Fortuna has established himself as a tricky opponent and a fringe (if not outright) top-10 lightweight, DraftKings Sportsbook still has Garcia as a massive favorite in a fight that was moved up a weight class at the request of Fortuna’s team.

There’s a free live stream of the prelims starting at 5 PM ET/2 PM PT at the top of the page, followed by DAZN’s broadcast of the four-fight main card at 8 PM ET/5PM PT. The main event should start at around 11 PM ET/8 PM PT but that depends on how long the undercard fights roll along. If you don’t have DAZN, PPV.com has this event for $34.99 and you get a free month of DAZN with your purchase.

Join as at Bloody Elbow for live results updates.

Main Card (8 PM ET, DAZN)

Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna

Alexis Rocha vs. Luis Veron

Lamont Roach Jr. vs. Angel Rodriguez

Ricardo Sandoval vs. David Jimenez

Preliminary Card (5 PM ET, Online)

Oscar Collazo vs. Victorio Saludar

Diego De La Hoya vs. Enrique Bernache

Miguel Gaona vs. Jonathan Guzman