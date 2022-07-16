UFC Long Island: Ortega vs. Rodriguez live results, discussion, play by play

Join us here at Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, and play-by-play (main card) as UFC Long Island: Ortega vs. Rodriguez event goes down from the the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

The main event for this fight night will take place in the featherweight division with a potential title shot at stake, with former challenger Brian Ortega taking on the always-exciting Yair Rodriguez. The co-main will see Michelle Waterson meeting Amanda Lemos in a women’s strawweight battle.

This will be an ABC and ESPN+ show but will be kicking off a a lot earlier than usual. The six-fight preliminary card is scheduled to start at 11amET/8am PT on ESPN+ and big ESPN. The six-fight main card will stay on ESPN+ but the major broadcast will switch from ESPN to ABC, and that is supposed to start at 2pm ET/11am PT.

Main Card

Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez

Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Lemos

Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov

Matt Schnell vs. Sumudaerji

Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain

Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate

Preliminary Card

Punahele Soriano vs. Daicha Lungiambula

Ricky Simon vs. Jack Shore

Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns

Dustin Jacoby vs. Da-un Jung

Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Jessica Penne vs. Emily Ducote