UFC Long Island: Ortega vs. Rodriguez live results, discussion, play by play

Join us here at Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, and play-by-play (main card) as UFC Long Island: Ortega vs. Rodriguez event goes down from the the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.
The main event for this fight night will take place in the featherweight division with a potential title shot at stake, with former challenger Brian Ortega taking on the always-exciting Yair Rodriguez. The co-main will see Michelle Waterson meeting Amanda Lemos in a women’s strawweight battle.
This will be an ABC and ESPN+ show but will be kicking off a a lot earlier than usual. The six-fight preliminary card is scheduled to start at 11amET/8am PT on ESPN+ and big ESPN. The six-fight main card will stay on ESPN+ but the major broadcast will switch from ESPN to ABC, and that is supposed to start at 2pm ET/11am PT.
Main Card
Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez
Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Lemos
Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov
Matt Schnell vs. Sumudaerji
Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain
Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate
Preliminary Card
Punahele Soriano vs. Daicha Lungiambula
Ricky Simon vs. Jack Shore
Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns
Dustin Jacoby vs. Da-un Jung
Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
Jessica Penne vs. Emily Ducote
Loading comments...