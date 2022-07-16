UFC Long Island betting odds: Brian Ortega favored over Yair Rodriguez

The world’s premiere MMA league is in Long Island, New York today for an early UFC on ABC 3 event, with the first prelim fight kicking off at 11:00AM ET. The main event will be graced with top ranked featherweights throwing down as the #2 rated, Brian Ortega, is scheduled for five rounds against the #3 rated, Yair Rodriguez. Before this top tier tilt, let’s go take a gander at the betting odds.

The former 145-pound title challenger is the one favored in this one. Ortega is being offered up with a -170 moneyline, and at that those odds a $100 gamble stands to see a total return of $158.82. Rodriguez has been relegated to the underdog slot, and his betting line is on deck with a value of +145. Dropping a hundo on Yair at that line could enjoy a possible payout of $245.

The bookies aren’t banking on this bout making it all 25-minutes, as both men are absolutely capable of epic finishes. The prop bet ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ is sporting a favored line of -150, with a +110 comeback on the ‘Fight goes to decision’ option. Brian is deemed by the oddsmakers as more likely than Yair to produce a finish here. The exotic bet ‘Ortega wins inside distance’ is residing around the +150 mark, while the ‘Rodriguez wins inside distance’ selection is available at a much more lucrative value of +380.

Ortega isn’t called “T-City” for nothing, and Rodriguez is known for crafty elbows and flashy head kicks. If there’s a finish to be had, it’ll likely be a sub for Brian, or a KO for Yair. We’ve got ‘Ortega wins by submission’ at +200, and then ‘Rodriguez wins by TKO/KO’

Check out the UFC Long Island betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

