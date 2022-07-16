UFC flyweight king Deiveson Figueiredo: ‘It’s in my plans’ to have champ vs. champ fight at 135

The UFC flyweight champion is still interested in a superfight in the near future. Although Deiveson Figueiredo will most likely have to take on the winner of the interim title fight between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France in his next match, ‘Deus da Guerra’ wants current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling - or whomever has the belt by then - to know he has not forgotten about them.

In an interview with Ag Fight, Figueiredo made sure to remind fans that a superfight is still in his plans, while also pointing out that the decision is ultimately the promotion’s. However, Deiveson guarantees he feels ready, should they ever concede him the opportunity.

“It’s in my plans,” Figuiredo said. “I’m the champion and it would be really interesting to have a fight against the champion who’s in the weight class above mine. If the UFC made that happen, I would accept it.

“I want to test myself up there, but with the belt on the line. Champion against champion.”

In his last outing, Figueiredo (21-2-1) defeated Brandon Moreno in their third fight, back in January 2022. Before that, the 34-year-old got submitted by the Mexican, in June 2021. The first encounter between the pair ended in a majority draw, in December 2020. Now, Moreno is expected to face Kara-France for the interim flyweight title, at UFC 277. on July 30.