‘Let him punch himself out’ — Nate Diaz says Floyd Mayweather showed ‘blueprint’ to beat McGregor

Nate Diaz believes Conor McGregor’s loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. was one of the worst things that could have happened to him.

Diaz, winner of The Ultimate Fighter 5, claims Floyd laid out the blueprint to beat McGregor by letting the Irishman ‘punch himself out’ and then pouncing on him in the later rounds after he no longer has the energy to defend himself.

“Floyd Mayweather went and showed the blueprint to beat him, let him punch himself out and in the 10th round he beat his a**,” Diaz said of McGregor’s 10th-round TKO loss to Mayweather during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour (h/t Low Kick MMA). “I did that right before him.”

Following his stoppage loss to Mayweather, ‘The Notorious’ was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in their lightweight title fight at UFC 229, which sold a whopping 2.4 million pay-per-view buys and set the record for the highest-selling UFC PPV of all time.

Diaz is tied 1-1 with McGregor and claims he could have taught the former UFC two-division champion how to avoid being choked out by Khabib if only he had agreed to a trilogy bout after the Mayweather fight.

“Then he went and got choked out by Khabib. If he would’ve finished the trilogy with me, he would’ve learned how to not get choked,” Diaz said of McGregor. “If he would have finished the trilogy with me, he would have learned how to not punch himself out.

“He could have got better but he didn’t. He jumped the line and skipped the queue and they helped him by fighting Mayweather. No one has helped me the whole time, I have been relevant in the sport the whole time. I am still relevant in the sport now without even trying, I haven’t even had a fight.”

McGregor rebounded from the Khabib loss with a first-round stoppage of Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246 but then dropped back-to-back defeats to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 and UFC 264, losing both fights via stoppage. He broke his leg in the last fight and has been sidelined ever since.

As for Diaz, the Californian claims the UFC is holding him hostage by not letting him fight out of his current deal. He has just one fight left on his contract and wants to leave the UFC so he can box YouTuber Jake Paul.