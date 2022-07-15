After spending months in pre-trial detention in Russia for allegedly entering the country with cannabis oil, Brittney Griner’s case is finally gaining attention in the United States.

Stars like LeBron James, Lisa Rinna and Amy Schumer have voiced their support for the WNBA legend, who faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted on drug trafficking charges, and demanded Griner’s freedom. “It is imperative that the U.S. Government immediately address this human rights issue and do whatever is necessary to return Brittney home,” James said while sharing a Change.org petition to “Secure Brittney Griner’s Swift and Safe Return to the U​.​S.”

Other such as comedian and UFC commentator Joe Rogan have also voiced their support for Griner, calling her potential jail sentence for vape cartages “crazy.”

“Fuck, that’s horrible,” Rogan said during an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience with guest Paul Virzi. “It’s over nothing. It’s like she’s the clearest form of political prisoner. “

Arguably the greatest female basketball player of all time, Griner was detained in Moscow less than a week before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for allegedly carrying cannabis/hashish oil in vape cartridges. Following her initial arrest, Griner’s pre-trial detainment was extended multiple times, leading the U.S. state department to classify the basketball player as “wrongfully detained.”

During the second hearing of her trial last week, Griner pleaded guilty to a drugs charge in a Russian court but denied she had intentionally broken the law.

Despite the growing support for Griner’s release, Rogan was unsure whether that was enough to secure her release.

“I’m not a very political person, in that sense,” Rogan said. “I would like them to work this out, but I think it’s just a part of a bigger problem.”