Joanna Jedrzejczyk: I could come back to fight for ‘female BMF title’

Former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk has been retired for a little over a month now. The 34-year-old Polish striker decided to call it a career at UFC 275 in June after her second-round knockout loss to Zhang Weili in their rematch.

Jedrzejczyk did bring up the possibility of being a fighter manager in the future, but apparently, the door for a possible comeback remains ajar. In her recent interview with MMA Fighting, she revealed some plans to take on the same path as American Top Team stablemate Jorge Masvidal.

“Maybe I could come back for the female ‘BMF’ title,” Jedrzejczyk said. “Look, I’m retired. I am retired, but in the future, maybe I would fight for the ‘BFMF’ [belt].

“I don’t know [who I would fight], there’s not that many ‘BFMF,’ real O.G. female fighters left.”

Jedrzejczyk admits retirement and her life after fighting hasn’t fully set in yet. But she intends to stick around with the UFC, should she be given other opportunities outside of competition.

“After Singapore, I got back home for six nights only. After my fight, I went to Europe for six days, then [Las Vegas] for three days, so I haven’t had time to sit and think about my retirement and my life in general. I’m happy, but it’s still hard. It’s hard for me to digest,” she said.

“I want to stick with the UFC. I’m looking forward to sitting down with Dana White to talk about my future, what I could possibly do for the UFC and the fans because there’s no sport without fans — any sport — and I’m very happy to be [at events], be around the fans, and I definitely see myself doing something with the UFC — broadcasting, commentating, just being around.

Jedrzejczyk ended her ten-year MMA career with a record of 16-5.