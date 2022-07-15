UFC Long Island: Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez weigh-in live stream

The UFC is back on the road this weekend with a rare trip to the east coast. On Saturday night they will be posted up in Long Island, New York. The main event sees Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez go at it for a likely title shot at 145 lbs.

The remainder of the card has some intriguing match-ups and lots of international talent (which may explain the weird start time for this one). The co-main event is former Invicta champion Michelle Waterson against former Jungle Fights champion Amanda Lemos.

Rounding out the main card is Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov, Matt Schnell vs. Sumudaerji, Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain and Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate.

The featured prelim for the event is Punahele Soriano vs. Dalcha Lungiambula. Also on the prelims is Ricky Simon vs. Jack Shore, Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns and Jessica Penne vs. Emily Ducote.

Before any of this can happen, though, we have to get through the weigh-in process. With the event under the purview of the New York State Athletic Commission there is the potential for something funky to happen. Who can forget the debacle around Pearl Gonzalez’s weigh-in way back when.

You can watch all the action (and maybe controversy) right here. The official weigh-ins begin at 9AM ET. Check back here for the live stream and live results.

Full results

Main card (2PM ET on ABC/ESPN+)

Featherweight: Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez

Strawweight: Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Lemos

Welterweight: Li Jingliag vs. Muslim Salikhov

Flyweight: Matt Schnell vs. Sumudaerji

Featherweight: Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain

Flyweight: Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate

Prelim card (11 AM on ESPN/ESPN+)

Punahele Soriano vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

Bantamweight: Ricky Simon vs. Jack Shore

Featherweight: Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns

Light heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby vs. Da Un Jung

Middleweight: Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Strawweight: Jessica Penne vs. Emily Ducote