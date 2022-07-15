Welcome to ‘The Level Change Podcast’, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander and Victor Rodriguez. Featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

*We decided to make optimal use of Sean’s time without doing the same segments with him over and over, so we came up with this: Four fights were discussed, two classics and two recents. We discussed the stats and whether they matter, as well as the actual criteria and how it might have applied in the selected fights.

EPISODE 181

Condit-Nick Diaz (UFC 143) - 5:45

GSP-Hendricks (UFC 167) - 13:56

Tsarukyan-Gamrot (UFC Vegas 57) - 26:01

Johnson-Mullarkey (UFC Vegas 58) - 34:42

WEEKLY PICKS RECAP - 46:46

Mookie: Fiziev, Petrosyan, Nurmagomedov, Mullarkey, Nunes (3-1)

Stephie: Fiziev, Borralho, Nurmagomedov, Johnson, Calvillo (3-1)

Victor: Fiziev, Petrosyan, Nurmagomedov, Johnson, Calvillo (2-2)

STANDINGS

Mookie: 77-42-3

Stephie: 73-46-3

Victor: 69-50-3

UFC On ABC

Tate-Murphy - 47:38

Burgos-Jourdain - 50:08

Schnell-Mudaerji - 52:04

Jingliang-Salikhov - 54:55

Waterson-Lemos - 58:51

Ortega-Rodriguez - 1:01:33

