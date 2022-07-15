 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Level Change Podcast 181: UFC on ABC, Sean Sheehan talks judging in classic fights

Episode 181 discussion: Sean Sheehan stops by to talk judging in classic fights and some recent ones, UFC On ABC preview

By Stephie Haynes
Welcome to ‘The Level Change Podcast’, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander and Victor Rodriguez. Featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

*We decided to make optimal use of Sean’s time without doing the same segments with him over and over, so we came up with this: Four fights were discussed, two classics and two recents. We discussed the stats and whether they matter, as well as the actual criteria and how it might have applied in the selected fights.

EPISODE 181

Condit-Nick Diaz (UFC 143) - 5:45

GSP-Hendricks (UFC 167) - 13:56

Tsarukyan-Gamrot (UFC Vegas 57) - 26:01

Johnson-Mullarkey (UFC Vegas 58) - 34:42

WEEKLY PICKS RECAP - 46:46

Mookie: Fiziev, Petrosyan, Nurmagomedov, Mullarkey, Nunes (3-1)

Stephie: Fiziev, Borralho, Nurmagomedov, Johnson, Calvillo (3-1)

Victor: Fiziev, Petrosyan, Nurmagomedov, Johnson, Calvillo (2-2)

STANDINGS

Mookie: 77-42-3

Stephie: 73-46-3

Victor: 69-50-3

UFC On ABC

Tate-Murphy - 47:38

Burgos-Jourdain - 50:08

Schnell-Mudaerji - 52:04

Jingliang-Salikhov - 54:55

Waterson-Lemos - 58:51

Ortega-Rodriguez - 1:01:33

Follow our Twitter accounts: Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander, Victor Rodriguez and our show account The Level Change Podcast. If you enjoy our variety of shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels.

