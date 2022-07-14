‘He’s back healthy now’ — Coach Kavanagh gives promising update on McGregor’s UFC return

Conor McGregor is back training at SBG Ireland with head coach John Kavanagh for the first time in over a year.

‘The Notorious’ suffered a broken leg in his first-round stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier last July and has only just started training ‘all the facets of MMA’ again.

Kavanagh says a ‘2000-pound gorilla’ of a man snuck up behind him and applied a choke hold. That man was none other than McGregor who, judging by these pictures, has gained some serious muscle during his year-long stretch on the sidelines.

“I don’t know if you can see the few nicks and marks on my forehead. He showed up by surprise. He grabbed me by the neck and I was subjected to a couple of rounds by this 2000-pound gorilla,” Kavanagh said during a recent interview with The Mac Life.

“We had a great roll around,” Kavanagh added. “I think that was literally my first time doing grappling with him since the lead-up to the last fight so it’s been a while now. He’s back healthy now, he’s back being able to do all the facets of MMA training again.”

There’s no word on McGregor’s next fight, but the former UFC dual-division champion is expected to return to the Octagon by late 2022 or early 2023. He is currently #12 in the UFC lightweight rankings.