George Foreman accused of sexual assault by two women

George Foreman—the former heavyweight boxing champion turned entrepreneur—has revealed that he is facing sexual assault allegations from two women.

Foreman released a statement declaring himself innocent while claiming that the women who intended to sue him were attempting to “extort” him for financial gain.

“Over the past six month, two women have been trying to extort millions of dollars each from me and my family,” Foreman said in a statement. “They are falsely claiming that I sexually abused them over 45 years ago in the 1970s.

“I adamantly and categorically deny these allegations. The pride I take in my reputation means as much to me as my sports accomplishments, and I will not be intimidated by baseless threats and lies.”

According to TMZ, each of the alleged victims is asking for $12.5 million and that the lawsuit against Foreman might be filed this week in Los Angeles.

“I am, and always will be, guided by my faith and trust in God,” Foreman said. “I will work with my lawyers to fully and truthfully expose my accusers’ scheme and defend myself in court. I don’t pick fights, but I don’t run away from them either.”

During his career, Foreman was known for his formidable punching power and his two reigns as heavyweight champion. He was also involved in the infamous Rumble in the Jungle bout in 1974 against Muhammad Ali.

After retiring with a 76-5 professional record, Foreman went on to become the spokesperson for a fat-reducing grill that would go on to become the George Foreman Grill, earning him hundreds of millions in endorsements and revenue.