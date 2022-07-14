‘You’re a scared fighter’ - Nate Diaz questions Khabib’s UFC Hall of Fame induction

During International Fight Week two weekends ago, the UFC inducted undefeated former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov into its Hall of Fame. It was a momentous accolade bestowed upon “The Eagle,” which many believe is warranted.

But of course, you’ve got those who are opposed to it, one of them being UFC superstar Nate Diaz. The 37-year-old veteran, who’s had his history with Nurmagomedov, recently spoke about it in a recent exclusive interview on The MMA Hour.

“Khabib’s a f—ng little bitch, too,” Diaz told Ariel Helwani. “Who’d he beat for the title? He got Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje? They’ve both been finished off over and over, the same way that he beat them. It’s like, ‘You ain’t no good.’

“You’re a scared fighter, scared of fighting the whole time, and now you’re in the Hall of Fame or something? I was here even before the Hall of Fame…

“Now you’re a Hall of Famer? Whatever. I don’t even want nothing to do with the Hall of Fame, the Hall of Fame’s a joke, too. But… (I’m) your Ultimate Fighter right here.”

Diaz (20-13), who is on the last fight on his current UFC contract, once again called for his release from the company in the same interview. According to him, he doesn’t need any more money and would rather do “different stuff” outside of the organization.