‘I’m at a f—king low point’ - Darren Till calls UFC London withdrawal ‘a Tyson Fury moment’

Darren Till is at a ‘low point’ following his withdrawal from UFC London recently.

The ‘Gorilla’ was scheduled to return against Jack Hermansson but withdrew after suffering a leg injury. The decision to withdraw was frustrating for Till, who continues to see his career stunted by these injuries. Since moving from welterweight to middleweight, he has gone 1-2 in his past three appearances.

“It’s just so frustrating at this point in my career,” said Till on Blockasset’s BLOCKPARTY podcast (h/t Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie). “I’m happy for the way English MMA is going – to see all these up-and-comers, Tom [Aspinall], Paddy [Pimblett], Muhammad [Mokaev], all these guys. I’m so happy to see them in the position they’re in. But it’s so f—king frustrating for me at the same time because I know my potential. I’m not downing anyone, but I’m the f—king best out there and I know that.

“It’s just such a f—king depressing time for me at the moment because listen, trolls don’t bother me,” continued Till. “But it’s just these f—king comments and all these – even fighters – and they’re like, ‘Oh, he pulled out.’ I’m like, ‘Mate, come to the gym and I’ll f—king take you out.’ It’s just so frustrating for me right now. It really is. I’m at a f—king low point.”

Till compared his situation to Tyson Fury, the heavyweight champion who has detailed his struggles with depression and anxiety throughout his career. The ‘Gypsy King’ overcame those struggles, and Till hopes to do the same when he fights again.

“I feel like I’m in a Tyson Fury moment,” said Till. “Remember when he was going through that depressed stage? And I feel like that’s where I’m at now. Obviously I’m not drinking and taking drugs – that’s not my way. But I still feel like that. Honestly, I’m not about that new age of, ‘Oh, I’m depressed,’ mental health and all that bulls—t. I come from a different era. But it just makes you feel so f—king low, s—t like this.

“I’m not a crying, man, or anything, but it f—king frustrates me so much. I’m so pissed off with it. It doesn’t bother me, but it does. Anyone who says the trolls don’t bother you is a liar. Don’t get me wrong – I f—king give it back to the c—ts. But some little comments get to you, like, ‘Oh, retire now.’ What do you mean retire? What the f—k are you harping on about? I haven’t even dented my prime yet. I know where I’m at, but you just have to take that s—t on the chin.”

There is no word on when Till expects to return to the Octagon. The 29-year-old has not fought since losing to Derek Brunson via third-round rear-naked choke at UFC Vegas 36 this past September.