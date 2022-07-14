The UFC is back in New York after almost a year away, with a stacked Fight Night offering for ABC viewers. At the top of the card, featherweight contenders Yair Rodriguez and Brian Ortega face off for a possible title bid. Throw in scraps between Michelle Waterson & Amanda Lemos, Li Jingliang & Muslim Salikhov, and Shane Burgos against Charles Jordain and it should make for a fun night of action fights.

For fans interested in diving deeper into the undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

Here’s a look at the UFC Long Island card as it stood at the time of recording:

ABC MAIN CARD | 2pm/11am ET&PT

Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez — At 3:22, Odds 23:34, Picks, Both: Ortega

Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Lemos — At 24:16, Odds 32:32, Picks, Zane: Lemos, Connor: Waterson

Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov — At 32:47, Odds 41:59, Picks, Zane: Jingliang, Connor: Salikhov

Matt Schnell vs. Su Mudaerji — At 42:10, Odds 47:56, Picks, Zane: Mudaerji, Connor: Schnell

Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain — At 48:56, Odds 59:19, Picks, Zane: Burgos, Connor: Jourdain

Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate — At 1:00:08, Odds 1:09:43, Picks, Both: Murphy

ESPN PRELIMS | 11am/8am ET&PT

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Punahele Soriano — At 0:54, Odds 14:15, Picks, Both: Soriano

Ricky Simon vs. Jack Shore — At 15:40, Odds 27:28, Picks, Both: Shore

Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns — At 27:47, Odds 35:08, Picks, Both: Algeo

Dustin Jacoby vs. Da Un Jung — At 36:30, Odds 43:19, Picks, Both: Jacoby

Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus — At 44:16, Odds 51:32, Picks, Zane: Stolzfus, Connor: Grant

Jessica Penne vs. Emily Ducote — At 51:47, Odds 59:15, Picks, Both: Ducote

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisections for ‘Kattar vs. Ige’... Standings for our last event, UFC Vegas 58: RDA vs. Fiziev — Zane went 8/11, while Connor went 7/11. So far, here are the overall standings: Zane is now 650/1015 and Connor is now 612/1015. Reference: Vivi Picks Stats - 7.14.22.pdf

