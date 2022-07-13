UFC champ Amanda Nunes living out of gym ahead of Julianna Pena rematch

Amanda Nunes is going to extraordinary lengths to defeat Julianna Pena in their bantamweight title rematch at UFC 277.

Nunes, who lost the title to Pena last year, revealed in a recent interview with Laura Sanko (h/t MMA Mania) that she has barely left the gym since she started training camp a few weeks ago.

‘The Lioness’ essentially lives out of the gym and doesn't need to travel back home in between training sessions due to her current setup. She left American Top Team (ATT) last year but is still working with many of the same coaches and teammates at her new mystery gym in Florida.

“I’ve pretty much kept the same type of schedule I used to have when I became a champion, when I became a double champion,” Nunes, who was submitted by Pena at UFC 269, said. “Of course, I just put in more things, new things, and change a couple things. But it’s been well. No injuries at all, I’m 100 percent which is something that really was bothering me that I would always be able to do a full camp.”

“I’m happy, I’m in a new place, too,” she continued. “To make everything easier, upstairs I have a place to rest. I don’t need to go back home — drive home then go back to the gym. When I’m done with my training in the morning, I stay in my studio. I have a very nice setup with a kitchen, living room for rest, we have a pretty comfortable area in the gym to stay right after training then jumping into the next class. Everything to get better and stronger for the next fight.”

UFC 277: Pena vs. Nunes 2 takes place July 30 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.