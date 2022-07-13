 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MMA SQUARED: Lazy marketing video makes Dana White and Nelk Boys go viral, so... it’s a success?

If you haven’t seen The Gift, then you’re the lucky one.

By Chris Rini
/ new
MMA SQUARED, Chris Rini, Dana White, Nelk, UFC, twitter
MMA SQUARED, Chris Rini, Dana White, Nelk
Chris Rini

If you haven’t seen the OG video, here you go.

MMA SQUARED, Chris Rini, Dana White, Nelk
Just solving the Lightweight Division using Venn picograms.
Chris Rini

Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Monday.

Chris

In This Stream

MMA SQUARED by Chris Rini

View all 323 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...