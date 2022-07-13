Filed under: MMA SQUARED: Lazy marketing video makes Dana White and Nelk Boys go viral, so... it’s a success? If you haven’t seen The Gift, then you’re the lucky one. By Chris Rini Jul 13, 2022, 9:00am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: MMA SQUARED: Lazy marketing video makes Dana White and Nelk Boys go viral, so... it’s a success? Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email MMA SQUARED, Chris Rini, Dana White, Nelk Chris Rini If you haven’t seen the OG video, here you go. Just solving the Lightweight Division using Venn picograms. Chris Rini Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Monday. Chris In This Stream MMA SQUARED by Chris Rini MMA SQUARED: Lazy marketing video makes Dana White and Nelk Boys go viral, so... it’s a success? MMA SQUARED: Rafael Fiziev has cardio and KO power, but his callout ran out of gas View all 323 stories Get the latest gear UFC 276 Metallic Gold Logo T-Shirt UFC 276 Shot Glass UFC International Fight Week T-Shirt UFC 276 Event T-Shirt UFC 276 Liquid Silver Logo T-Shirt UFC 276 Event T-Shirt (Women’s) Sean O’Malley Smoke Graphic T-Shirt Israel Adesanya Silhouette T-Shirt More From Bloody Elbow UFC and Lobbying: How MMA’s biggest promotion influences US politics ‘All talk’ - O’Malley slams Yan and Cejudo for clout chasing Bigfoot Silva knocked out by Russian neo-Nazi in boxing match ‘Do you know how to box, have you learned that yet?’ - Rahman Jr. mocks Jake Paul Nate Diaz: UFC is ‘holding me hostage’ with my contract ‘and I want out’ UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Yadong fight card Loading comments...
