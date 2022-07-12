UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Yadong fight card

The UFC announced a slew of fights for its September 17th show at the APEX in Las Vegas. We already knew Cory Sandhagen would be taking on Song Yadong in the main event, but the co-main event is a must-see featherweight fight between strikers Giga Chikadze and Sodiq Yusuff. A middleweight matchup between Gregory Rodrigues and Chidi Njokuani is also official, ditto a featherweight banger between Andre Fili and Lando Vannata.

There are still several slots to fill up on this card but from what has been officially announced this looks like a quality fight night. It’ll be a busy day in Las Vegas on September 17th, as on that same evening the trilogy between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will be taking place at the T-Mobile Arena.

Here is what we know is in store for this show:

Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong

Giga Chikadze vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Chidi Njokuani

Tanner Boser vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Andre Fili vs. Lando Vannata

Maryna Moroz vs. Sijara Eubanks

Pat Sabatini vs. Damon Jackson - Fight linked to this event but not officially announced

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Diana Belbiţă - Fight linked to this event but not officially announced