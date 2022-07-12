Kamaru Usman has his ‘sights set on’ light heavyweight title fight after he beats Edwards at UFC 278

Kamaru Usman is serious about moving up not one but two weight classes in a bid to become the UFC’s next two-division champion.

Usman will be looking to move up to light heavyweight after he defends his welterweight title against top-ranked contender Leon Edwards at UFC 278.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ will move up to 205 to face ‘whoever’ the champ is after he defeats ‘Rocky’ next month. Whether that’s Jiri, Jan, or some other fighter is of no concern to Usman. He’ll be able to beat whoever the UFC puts in front of him.

“We’re gonna go in there and we’re completely focused on Leon Edwards,” Usman said in a recent interview with TMZ Sports (h/t MMA News). “But after Leon Edwards, we have our sights set on (light heavyweight), whether it’s Jan or whether it’s Jiří, whoever it is, that’s what we want.”

Usman’s confidence stems from the fact that he is not only one of the greatest champions in the sport but also the No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter on the planet right now.

“I want to prove to the world that there’s a reason why they say pound-for-pound,” he said. “That means pound-for-pound at any given time, any given moment, any given weight, I can go in there and not only hold my own, I can be victorious. I wanna be able to prove that.”

Usman will return to the Octagon to defend his welterweight title against Edwards at the upcoming UFC 278 PPV on Aug. 20 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.