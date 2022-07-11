Prochazka wants Teixeira rematch; Blachowicz says new UFC champ broke ‘samurai code’

Jiri Prochazka impressively got the job done against Glover Teixeira at UFC 275. The 29-year-old Czech got the win via submission in the last 28 seconds of the bout to become the new UFC light heavyweight champion.

Prochazka, however, felt he put on a “horrible” performance and because of that, he wants a part two with the Brazilian as a form of rectification.

The champ recently released this video statement via Instagram.

“I may decide for next fight, and I wanna fight Glover the next fight. Not because it will be another big fight, but just one reason: my performance was bad (in) the first fight. And I will show you why I’m the champion, clearly, decisively. And I think Glover deserves it.

“So here’s the offer. I will show you why I’m the champion.”

That declaration didn’t sit well with former champion Jan Blachowicz, whom Prochazka deemed as “the most dangerous man” at 205 pounds and initially wanted as his first challenger.

"Jan is for me the biggest challenge" - your words.

Respect you Champ, but the samurai code was not upheld. — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) July 11, 2022

The 39-year-old Blachowicz, who lost the title to Teixeira at UFC 267 last October, has since gotten himself back on the winning track via a TKO win over Aleksander Rakić in May.