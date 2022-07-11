Fights on Tap: Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady among 9 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.
The UFC either announced or finalized nine fights this week, and a critical welterweight clash is set.
Sean Brady was serious about getting a fight with Belal Muhammad rescheduled, and the undefeated upstart got his wish. Brady and Muhammad have verbally agreed to meet at UFC 281, the upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled for Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi. Brady and Muhammad were supposed to share the Octagon at UFC Vegas 19, but the former was forced to withdraw after suffering a broken nose.
Brady is 5-0 in the UFC. The 29-year-old recently defeated Michael Chiesa by unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 43 this past November. The win over a former Ultimate Fighter winner saw Brady enter the rankings, where he sits at No. 9 now.
Muhammad is also on a tear. Now 7-0-1 in his past eight appearances, ‘Remember the Name’ hopes to add another contender to his resume.
UFC Long Island — July 16
Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns — featherweight
UFC London — July 23
Jack Hermansson vs. Chris Curtis — middleweight
UFC San Diego — August 13
Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes — women’s flyweight*
* Calvillo vs. Nunes was already finalized, but shifted from UFC Vegas 58 to UFC San Diego per Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie
UFC Paris — September 3
Nassourdine Imavov vs. Joaquin Buckley — middleweight
UFC 279 — September 10
Chad Anheliger vs. Alatengheili — bantamweight
UFC Fight Night — September 17
Giga Chikadze vs. Sodiq Yusuff — featherweight
UFC Fight Night — October 1
Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan — women’s strawweight
UFC Fight Night — October 15
Piera Rodríguez vs. Sam Hughes — women’s strawweight
UFC 281 — October 22
Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady — welterweight
Announced Bellator fights:
Bellator 283 — July 22
Sidney Outlaw vs. Tofiq Musayev — lightweight
Justin Montalvo vs. Archie Colgan — lightweight
Bellator 285 — September 23
Karl Albrektsson vs. Karl Moore — light heavyweight
Luca Poclit vs. Dante Schiro — middleweight
Announced Professional Fighters League (PFL) fights:
PFL 7 (2022 Playoffs) — August 5
Anthony Pettis vs. Stevie Ray — lightweight
Omari Akhmedov vs. Josh Silveira — light heavyweight
Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Alex Martinez — lightweight
Robert Wilkinson vs. Delan Monte — light heavyweight
Alexei Pergande vs. Elvis Lebron — lightweight
Marthin Hamlet vs. Cory Hendricks — light heavyweight
Adam Keresh vs. Marcelo Nunes — heavyweight
Ricardo Jimenez vs. Brahyan Zurcher — featherweight
Elvin Espinoza vs. Corey Jackson — lightweight
PFL 8 (2022 Playoffs) — August 13
Rory MacDonald vs. Magomed Umalatov — welterweight
Denis Goltsov vs. Bruno Cappelozza — heavyweight
Ante Delija vs. Renan Ferreira — heavyweight
Sadibou Sy vs. Carlos Leal — welterweight
PFL 9 (2022 Playoffs) — August 20
Kayla Harrison vs. Martina Jindrová — women’s lightweight
Chris Wade vs. Brendan Loughnane — featherweight
Ryoji Kudo vs. Bubba Jenkins — featherweight
Larissa Pacheco vs. Olena Kolesnyk — women’s lightweight
Announced Cage Warriors fights:
Cage Warriors 141 — July 22
Reece McEwan vs. Kingsley Crawford — bantamweight
Nathan Fletcher vs. Araik Margarian — bantamweight
Jesse Urholin vs. Madars Fleminas — welterweight
Announced Invicta FC fights:
Invicta FC 48 — July 20
Talita Bernardo vs. Yana Gadelha — women’s bantamweight
Kyra Batara vs. Valesca Machado — women’s strawweight
Announced KSW fights:
KSW 72 — July 23
Robert Maciejowski vs. Arkadiusz Kaszuba — middleweight
Kacper Koziorzębski vs. Emil Weber Meek — welterweight
