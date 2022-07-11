Fights on Tap: Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady among 9 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

The UFC either announced or finalized nine fights this week, and a critical welterweight clash is set.

Sean Brady was serious about getting a fight with Belal Muhammad rescheduled, and the undefeated upstart got his wish. Brady and Muhammad have verbally agreed to meet at UFC 281, the upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled for Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi. Brady and Muhammad were supposed to share the Octagon at UFC Vegas 19, but the former was forced to withdraw after suffering a broken nose.

Brady is 5-0 in the UFC. The 29-year-old recently defeated Michael Chiesa by unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 43 this past November. The win over a former Ultimate Fighter winner saw Brady enter the rankings, where he sits at No. 9 now.

Muhammad is also on a tear. Now 7-0-1 in his past eight appearances, ‘Remember the Name’ hopes to add another contender to his resume.

UFC Long Island — July 16

Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns — featherweight

UFC London — July 23

Jack Hermansson vs. Chris Curtis — middleweight

UFC San Diego — August 13

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes — women’s flyweight*

* Calvillo vs. Nunes was already finalized, but shifted from UFC Vegas 58 to UFC San Diego per Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie

UFC Paris — September 3

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Joaquin Buckley — middleweight

UFC 279 — September 10

Chad Anheliger vs. Alatengheili — bantamweight

UFC Fight Night — September 17

Giga Chikadze vs. Sodiq Yusuff — featherweight

UFC Fight Night — October 1

Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan — women’s strawweight

UFC Fight Night — October 15

Piera Rodríguez vs. Sam Hughes — women’s strawweight

UFC 281 — October 22

Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady — welterweight

Announced Bellator fights:

Bellator 283 — July 22

Sidney Outlaw vs. Tofiq Musayev — lightweight

Justin Montalvo vs. Archie Colgan — lightweight

Bellator 285 — September 23

Karl Albrektsson vs. Karl Moore — light heavyweight

Luca Poclit vs. Dante Schiro — middleweight

Announced Professional Fighters League (PFL) fights:

PFL 7 (2022 Playoffs) — August 5

Anthony Pettis vs. Stevie Ray — lightweight

Omari Akhmedov vs. Josh Silveira — light heavyweight

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Alex Martinez — lightweight

Robert Wilkinson vs. Delan Monte — light heavyweight

Alexei Pergande vs. Elvis Lebron — lightweight

Marthin Hamlet vs. Cory Hendricks — light heavyweight

Adam Keresh vs. Marcelo Nunes — heavyweight

Ricardo Jimenez vs. Brahyan Zurcher — featherweight

Elvin Espinoza vs. Corey Jackson — lightweight

PFL 8 (2022 Playoffs) — August 13

Rory MacDonald vs. Magomed Umalatov — welterweight

Denis Goltsov vs. Bruno Cappelozza — heavyweight

Ante Delija vs. Renan Ferreira — heavyweight

Sadibou Sy vs. Carlos Leal — welterweight

PFL 9 (2022 Playoffs) — August 20

Kayla Harrison vs. Martina Jindrová — women’s lightweight

Chris Wade vs. Brendan Loughnane — featherweight

Ryoji Kudo vs. Bubba Jenkins — featherweight

Larissa Pacheco vs. Olena Kolesnyk — women’s lightweight

Announced Cage Warriors fights:

Cage Warriors 141 — July 22

Reece McEwan vs. Kingsley Crawford — bantamweight

Nathan Fletcher vs. Araik Margarian — bantamweight

Jesse Urholin vs. Madars Fleminas — welterweight

Announced Invicta FC fights:

Invicta FC 48 — July 20

Talita Bernardo vs. Yana Gadelha — women’s bantamweight

Kyra Batara vs. Valesca Machado — women’s strawweight

Announced KSW fights:

KSW 72 — July 23

Robert Maciejowski vs. Arkadiusz Kaszuba — middleweight

Kacper Koziorzębski vs. Emil Weber Meek — welterweight