Georges St-Pierre is not returning to the UFC. The former welterweight champion has made it clear that those days are beyond him. The MMA icon, who seems very happy with his new life in the world of acting, has said he is eager to try his hand at boxing, but only after the UFC contract he is still tied to expires.

Despite St-Pierre being out of the Octagon for good, ‘Rush’ can’t help teasing us with hypothetical MMA match-ups.

Most recently, St-Pierre spoke to ESPN about which three fighters would be most interesting to him if he would return to the UFC.

“If I had to come back and fight today, the three current fighters I would choose to fight, and I won’t because I don’t wanna come back, but If I would have come back... I would want to be the best,” he said (ht Sportskeeda). “So, I’d would the best guys. Maybe [Kamaru] Usman, [Khamzat] Chimaev and... Khabib [Nurmagomedov], if he would still be there. But, unfortunately for me and the fans and everybody, it’s not gonna happen. Because I’m done and I don’t miss it at all!”

St-Pierre discussing how great fights with reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov would be is nothing new. However, his throwing Khamzat Chimaev’s name out as one of the three best fighters in the promotion might raise a few eye-brows.

Chimaev has impressed in his short career, most recently earning a victory over former title challenger Gilbert Burns. The Chechen-born Swede is currently 11-0 and ranked third in the welterweight division.

Among the men rumoured to be Chimaev’s next opponents are Colby Covington and Nate Diaz.