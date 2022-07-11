Share All sharing options for: UFC on ABC 3: Ortega vs. Rodriguez previews, predictions, play-by-play, results, highlights, more

Check out Bloody Elbow’s pre-fight, fight night, and post-fight coverage for UFC on ABC 3, aka: UFC Long Island; ‘ORTEGA VS. RODRIGUEZ’, set for Saturday, July 16th at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York. The main event is a featherweight fight between Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez. Co-main event action will involve a competitive women’s bout in the flyweight division between Michelle Waterson and Amanda Lemos.

The main card airs live on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ at 2PM/11AM ETPT, with the prelims on ESPN/ESPN+ at 11/8AM ETPT.