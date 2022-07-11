UFC Vegas 58 Reactions & UFC Long Island Picks | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast... he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast; the trio is moderated by the insightful Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, ’The Mookie & Crookie Show Podcast’ & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

*Eugene is absent while he is in Europe on tour with Buñuel. He will be gone several weeks, but who knows, he may be able to record while abroad, time will tell. The gang will all be reunited next month.

The format of the show is to review the prior weeks’ picks & then to announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are hot, and which fights are not, based on relevancy to the sport as a whole. This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. This effort is in the hopes that we can steer you towards fights that affect rankings, title contention, have significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC Vegas 58: ‘RDA vs. Fiziev’ REACTIONS — 2:26

Overall, this 11-bout card saw six exciting first round finishes, four thrilling KO/TKO’s, one sweet submission, and six hard-fought decisions; two split. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included: FOTN: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Michael Johnson. POTN: Rafael Fiziev & Chase Sherman.

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 58: ‘RDA vs Fiziev’ fight card with full results & updated fight records —

The main event was scheduled for five rounds, with the remaining bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official UFC Scorecards

ESPN/ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. JULY 9

At 4:34 — 11. Rafael Fiziev (12-1) DEF. Rafael dos Anjos (31-14) — via KO (Left Hook) at 0:18 of round five

At 6:27 — 10. Caio Borralho (12-1) DEF. Armen Petrosyan (7-2) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

At 9:05 — 9. Said Nurmagomedov (16-2) DEF. D. Silva de Andrade (28-5) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

At 10:40 — 8. Chase Sherman (16-10) DEF. Jared Vanderaa (12-9) — via TKO (strikes) at 3:10 of round three

At 14:57 — 7. Aiemann Zahabi (9-2) DEF. Ricky Turcios (11-3) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

At 15:19 — 6. Jamie Mullarkey (15-5) DEF. Michael Johnson (20-18) — via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS

At 17:12 — 5. Cody Brundage (8-2) DEF. Tresean Gore (3-2) — via KO at 3:50 of round one

At 17:48 — 4. Antonina Shevchenko (10-4) DEF. Cortney Casey (10-10) — via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

At 19:44 — 3. David Onama (10-1) DEF. Garrett Armfield (8-3) — via submission (arm triangle) at 3:13 of the third round

At 20:20 — 2. Kennedy Nzechukwu (10-3) DEF. Karl Roberson (9-6) — TKO (strikes) at 2:19 of round three

At 26:34 — 1. Saidyokub Kakhramonov (10-2) DEF. Ronnie Lawrence (8-2) — via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

UFC Long Island: ‘Ortega vs. Rodriguez’ PICKS — 27:02

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our duo will go about predicting the UFC Long Island, aka: UFC on ABC 3 Fight Night bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ event will take place from the UBS Arena, in Long Island, NY, this Saturday, July 16th.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com, bout order subject to change:

ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. JULY 16 — 2PM/11AM ETPT (15 Cares)

12. 145lbs: Brian Ortega (15-2) vs. Yair Rodriguez (13-3) — At 45:28, 3 Cares

11. 125lbs: Michelle Waterson (18-9) vs. Amanda Lemos (11-2) — At 43:46, 2 Cares (Stephie & John)

10. 170lbs: Li Jingliang (18-7) vs. Muslim Salikhov (18-2) — At 43:04, 3 Cares

9. 125lbs: Matt Schnell (15-7) vs. Sumudaerji (16-4) — At 41:10, 2 Cares (Stephie & John)

8. 145lbs: Shane Burgos (14-3) vs. Charles Jourdain (13-4-1) — At 38:12, 2 Cares (Stephie & John)

7. 125lbs: Lauren Murphy (15-5) vs. Miesha Tate (19-8) — At 36:54, 3 Cares

ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS | 11/8AM ETPT (6 Cares)

6. 185lbs: Punahele Soriano (8-2) vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (11-4) — At 34:12, 2 Cares (Stephie & Eugene)

5. 135lbs: Ricky Simón (19-3) vs. Jack Shore (16-0) — At 31:52, 3 Cares

4. 145lbs: Bill Algeo (15-6) vs. Herbert Burns (11-3) — At 31:00, 1 Care (Eugene)

3. 205lbs: Dustin Jacoby (17-5) vs. Da Un Jung (15-2)

2. 185lbs: Dwight Grant (11-5) vs. Dustin Stolzfus (13-4)

1. 115lbs: Jessica Penne (14-5) vs. Emily Ducote (11-6)

Be sure to follow Eugene on twitter @EugeneSRobinson, John is @heynottheface, and of course you can catch Stephie @CrooklynMMA, and twice a week she’s on @MookieNCrookie AND @LevelChangePod.

For all your Odds and Betting information, be sure to visit the DraftKings SportsBook prior to every MMA event.

If you would like to catch the show on our BE Presents YouTube Channel, join the gang right here:

If you enjoy our variety of shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, or give us a “like”, share & subscribe over on whichever BE Presents Podcast Channel happens to be your listening platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes & Apple TV, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on all of our BE Presents channels.