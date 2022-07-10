UFC on ABC 3: Ortega vs. Rodriguez fight card

The UFC is returning to ABC with a huge clash of featherweight action fighters on top. On Saturday July 16th in Elmont, NY, title implications may be on the line as former championship challenger Brian Ortega takes on the always-exciting Yair Rodriguez in the five-round main event.
The co-main event will come at women’s strawweight, with Michelle Waterson taking on Amanda Lemos. The lineup is pretty deep, with other exciting fighters like Li Jingliang and Shane Burgos in action. But perhaps the most intriguing fight outside of the headliner will open the main card, with former UFC women’s champion Miesha Tate meeting Lauren Murphy in a flyweight matchup.
Here’s a look at the current card.
Main Card
Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez
Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Lemos
Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov
Matt Schnell vs. Sumudaerji
Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain
Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate
Preliminary Card
Ricky Simon vs. Jack Shore
Punahele Soriano vs. Daicha Lungiambula
Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns
Dustin Jacoby vs. Da-un Jung
Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
Phil Rowe vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov
Jessica Penne vs. Emily Ducote
Loading comments...