UFC on ABC 3: Ortega vs. Rodriguez fight card

The UFC is returning to ABC with a huge clash of featherweight action fighters on top. On Saturday July 16th in Elmont, NY, title implications may be on the line as former championship challenger Brian Ortega takes on the always-exciting Yair Rodriguez in the five-round main event.

The co-main event will come at women’s strawweight, with Michelle Waterson taking on Amanda Lemos. The lineup is pretty deep, with other exciting fighters like Li Jingliang and Shane Burgos in action. But perhaps the most intriguing fight outside of the headliner will open the main card, with former UFC women’s champion Miesha Tate meeting Lauren Murphy in a flyweight matchup.

Here’s a look at the current card.

Main Card

Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez

Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Lemos

Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov

Matt Schnell vs. Sumudaerji

Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain

Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate

Preliminary Card

Ricky Simon vs. Jack Shore

Punahele Soriano vs. Daicha Lungiambula

Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns

Dustin Jacoby vs. Da-un Jung

Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Phil Rowe vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov

Jessica Penne vs. Emily Ducote