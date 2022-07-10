Video highlights: Rafael Fiziev stuns Rafael Dos Anjos by TKO in UFC Vegas 58 main event

Rafael Fiziev is the best Rafael in the UFC after finishing Rafael Dos Anjos at UFC Vegas 58 this past Saturday.

Dos Anjos tried to get Fiziev to the ground, but ‘Ataman’ denied him nearly every time. The former UFC lightweight champion stood and traded with the No. 10 ranked contender, who was finding a home for his punches and kicks (and some flying knees, too!) throughout three rounds. There was concern for Dos Anjos, who was likely down 0-3 on the judges’ scorecards. He did better in the fourth round, securing a takedown on a labored Fiziev. However, the newfound momentum did not last long.

Fiziev caught Dos Anjos with a left hand at the beginning of the fifth round. The Brazilian fell to the canvas where Fiziev followed up with ground-and-pound until referee Mark Smith waved off the fight.

“Now we know who is the best Rafael in the UFC!” said Fiziev during his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping.

Fiziev said he would prefer a top-five contender for his next fight. That should be interesting considering the names at the top are Michael Chandler, Islam Makhachev, Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira. Fiziev against either of those names would be excellent.