 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Videos: Filipino star Mark Magsayo scores knockdown, but loses belt to Mexico’s Rey Vargas

Mark Magsayo lost his WBC world title Saturday night.

By Anton Tabuena
/ new
Filipino boxing star Mark Magsayo Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Mark Magsayo’s stint as world champion unfortunately didn’t last very long.

The Filipino boxing star and Freddie Roach product won the WBC featherweight title in January, but faltered and dropped a split decision in his first attempt to defend the belt. He faced Rey Vargas, who looked to be just a tad more technical as he picked his shots and won majority of the rounds.

Magsayo had a very real chance to win late as he scored a knockdown in the ninth round, but the Mexican fighter survived and won enough rounds to take a well deserved and hard fought decision.

One judge scored the bout for Magsayo, but the two others gave it to Vargas. The official scores were 113-114 for Magsayo, and 115-112 twice for Vargas.

With the victory, Vargas became a two-division champion as he took home the WBC title and improved his undefeated record to 36-0. Magsayo, on the other hand, sustained the first loss of his career and is now 24-1 after losing his belt.

Watch highlights from the bout below.

Get the latest gear

Next Up In Boxing News & Results

Loading comments...