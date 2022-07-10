‘Explosive finish’ - Pros react to Rafael Fiziev’s TKO of Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Vegas 58

Rafael Fiziev managed to finish former champion Rafael dos Anjos in the last round of UFC Vegas 58’s main event. Following four tough rounds, ‘Ataman’ managed to knock down ‘RDA’ and finish it off with some ground and pound. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

@RafaelFiziev is always a treat to watch, the man can scramble so I expect this to stay on the feet majority of this fight. Should be fun #UFCVegas58 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) July 10, 2022

Fiziev is so fast — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 10, 2022

Both guys shaking out their power hands at the start of the round. I’m sure they both feel those body kicks they blocked #UFCVegas58 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) July 10, 2022

Good body work from Fiziev! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 10, 2022

Awesome for two rounds. This is a elite fight #mainevent — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 10, 2022

Another round for Rafael. #UFCVegas58 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) July 10, 2022

Woooowwwwww — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 10, 2022

Wow nice ending. Explosive finish to begin the 5th — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) July 10, 2022

Marks usually one of the better refs but that stoppage was way too quick. Tough break. Wish we got to see if RDA could recover. Rough ending to a great fight. #UFCVegas58 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 10, 2022

I'm now even more excited to watch Fiziev work his way through the division, him vs Dariush or Chandler is interesting. Style wise I think he's a problem for Gaethje. — The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) July 10, 2022

Still sharp in the 5th ! What an animal #UFCVegas58 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 10, 2022

Keep your head RDA you are a Legend in this sport #UFCVegas58 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) July 10, 2022