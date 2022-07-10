 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Explosive finish’ - Pros react to Rafael Fiziev’s TKO of Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Vegas 58

Rafael Fiziev TKO’d Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Vegas 58. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

By Lucas Rezende
UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos v Fiziev Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Rafael Fiziev managed to finish former champion Rafael dos Anjos in the last round of UFC Vegas 58’s main event. Following four tough rounds, ‘Ataman’ managed to knock down ‘RDA’ and finish it off with some ground and pound. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

