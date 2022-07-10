UFC Vegas 58: RDA vs Fiziev | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight expert, Zane Simon is here, joined by his co-host, Mookie Alexander. We recorded for you on Saturday, July 9th, 2022, with a breakdown of the UFC Vegas 58: ‘RDA vs. Fiziev’ 11-bout Fight Night event, which took place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The guys have hot takes, possible next fights, as well as reactions to the overall event in the player above, or they can be caught on our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube Channel or any platform in our BE Presents Podcast Network.

For all the results, reactions and plethora of details about the main card, and plenty of tidbits about all the prelims, be sure to hit play on the show to hear what our fight experts have to say!

Overall, this 11-bout card saw six exciting first round finishes, four thrilling KO/TKO’s, one sweet submission, and six hard-fought decisions; two split. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included: FOTN: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Michael Johnson. POTN: Rafael Fiziev & Chase Sherman.

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 58: ‘RDA vs Fiziev’ fight card with full results & updated fight records —

The main event was scheduled for five rounds, with the remaining bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official UFC Scorecards

ESPN/ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. JULY 9

11. Rafael Fiziev (12-1) DEF. Rafael dos Anjos (31-14) — via KO (Left Hook) at 0:18 of round five

10. Caio Borralho (12-1) DEF. Armen Petrosyan (7-2) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

9. Said Nurmagomedov (16-2) DEF. D. Silva de Andrade (28-5) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

8. Chase Sherman (16-10) DEF. Jared Vanderaa (12-9) — via TKO (strikes) at 3:10 of round three

7. Aiemann Zahabi (9-2) DEF. Ricky Turcios (11-3) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

6. Jamie Mullarkey (15-5) DEF. Michael Johnson (20-18) — via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS

5. Cody Brundage (8-2) DEF. Tresean Gore (3-2) — via KO at 3:50 of round one

4. Antonina Shevchenko (10-4) DEF. Cortney Casey (10-10) — via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

3. David Onama (10-1) DEF. Garrett Armfield (8-3) — via submission (arm triangle) at 3:13 of the third round

2. Kennedy Nzechukwu (10-3) DEF. Karl Roberson (9-6) — TKO (strikes) at 2:19 of round three

1. Saidyokub Kakhramonov (10-2) DEF. Ronnie Lawrence (8-2) — via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Be sure to follow Zane - @TheZaneSimon & Mookie - @MookieAlexander

If you enjoy our wide variety of shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels.

Join us again for another episode of '6th Round' next week, on Saturday, July 16th, for UFC LONG ISLAND, aka: UFC on ABC 3: ORTEGA VS RODRIGUEZ: