PFL 2022 regular season, Week 6: Harrison vs. Young results and discussion

The 2022 regular season finale of the PFL (Professional Fighters League) is here!

Week 6 of the regular season happens tonight (Jul 1) in Atlanta, GA and features a main event between two-time PFL women’s lightweight champion Kayla Harrison and women’s MMA pioneer Kaitlin Young, who is filling in for the injured Julia Budd. The co-main event pits former UFC welterweight title challenger and ex-Bellator champion Rory MacDonald against Sadibou Sy.

If you’re unfamiliar with the PFL points system for the regular season: everyone competes twice, with three five-minute rounds (but no elbows), and the points system works as follows:

Win - 3 pts

First round stoppage - 3 bonus pts

Second round stoppage - 2 bonus pts

Third round stoppage - 1 bonus pt

Draw - 1 pt for each fighter

Loss - 0 points

Week 6 is about the welterweights and women’s lightweights and Bloody Elbow is the place to be to discuss the event. This is the second and final regular season matchup for these fighters so playoff spots are on the line. A welterweight bout between Carlos Leal and Nikolai Aleksakhin was scratched on weigh-in day when Aleksakhin withdrew, so Leal gets 3 points for a walkover win.

The prelims begin at 6 PM ET on ESPN+ and followed by the main card at 8 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+. International viewers can find their outlet here.

The fight card is as follows:

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Kayla Harrison vs. Kaitlin Young

Rory MacDonald vs. Sadibou Sy

Ray Cooper III vs. Brett Cooper

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Dilano Taylor

Larissa Pacheco vs. Genah Fabian

Jarrah Al-Silawi vs. Magomed Umalatov

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 6:00 p.m. ET)

Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Abigail Montes

Martina Jindrova vs. Zamzagul Fayzallanova

Olena Kolesnyk vs. Vanessa Melo

Women’s Lightweight standings

Welterweight standings