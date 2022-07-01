Angela Hill vs. Lupita Godínez scheduled for UFC event in October

Strawweights Angela Hill and Lupita Godínez are expected to share the Octagon in the fall.

Nolan King of MMA Junkie reported Hill vs. Godínez was added to an upcoming UFC event scheduled for Oct. 15 at a soon-to-be determined location and venue. Iridium Sports Agency and Godínez have since confirmed the report on their respective social media accounts.

Hill is 1-5 in her past six appearances. ‘Overkill’ suffered split decision losses to Cláudia Gadelha and Michelle Waterson at UFC on ESPN: Overeem vs. Harris and UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs. Hill, respectively. She snapped the two-fight losing streak with a unanimous decision win over Ashley Yoder at UFC Vegas 21 last March. That newfound momentum came and went as the No. 13 ranked strawweight dropped her next three fights to fellow ranked contenders in Tecia Torres, Amanda Lemos and Virna Jandiroba recently.

Godínez enters the fight on a two-fight win streak that includes decisions over Loma Lookboonmee and Ariane Carnelossi. She previously went 1-2 since her arrival to the promotion, earning a ‘Performance of the Night’ awarded armbar of Silvana Gómez Juárez between decision losses to Jessica Penne and Luana Carolina. ‘Loopy’ has already fought five times under the UFC banner, setting records for the fast turnaround (7 days) and shortest time between three fights (42 days) in modern UFC history.

There is no other fight announced for this upcoming UFC event. Stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for updates as they become available in the coming weeks.