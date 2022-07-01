Khabib reveals one huge celebrity he would like to fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s career was celebrated on Thursday night, as the former dominant lightweight champion was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

During the ceremony, Khabib answered a lot of questions from the media, including some pretty random ones. The Dagestani was asked which fictional character or celebrity he would want to fight if given the chance.

He paused for a bit, before surprisingly saying he’d be willing to fight one of the most famous athletes of all time.

“Michael Jordan,” Khabib responded with a laugh. “Yes, you now why? I feel like I can take him down.”

Jordan, who is arguably the second best NBA player of all time (hey, it’s my post!), would be far bigger and more athletic than Khabib, being 6-foot-6 and close to 220 lbs in his prime. But let’s be honest, we’ve seen how NBA players fight, and Khabib is right in thinking he’d probably be able to take him down and smesh him with ease.

For a much closer match, perhaps they can just face off in the highly modified version of “Dagestani Basketball” instead.