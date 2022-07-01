Holloway says neither he nor Volkanovksi deserves GOAT status yet: Did we forget José Aldo?

Former champion Max Holloway has accomplished enough to be in the conversation as one of the greats in the UFC’s ever-dangerous featherweight division. But all that talk has since shifted towards reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski, who has so far proven that he does have what it takes to receive such accolades.

Volkanovski and Holloway will face each other for a third time this Saturday at UFC 276, a fight that could very well steer that GOAT conversation towards the rightful winner. But for Holloway, it’s all premature talk at the moment.

“Did we forget the man José Aldo? The man got eight title wins,” Holloway said during the UFC 276 media day on Wednesday. “I have five title wins, and until somebody can beat his records as a champion with the eight title wins, then they can consider themself the GOAT at featherweight.

“I got five. To be here against Alex to get my sixth title win, that’s just the cherry on top. With fans and everything, it’s gonna be amazing.”

Volkanovski vs. Holloway will be one of two title fights on Saturday. At the top of the bill is a middleweight championship between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier.