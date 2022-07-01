Video: Sean Strickland may just have earned himself a title shot at UFC 276 presser

Thursday’s UFC 276 press conference was the first time for middleweight Sean Strickland to be part of such a major media event. And he made sure to make the most out of his opportunity.

Strickland was animated the entire time, throwing jabs at both the fighters on stage with him and some fans in attendance. But there was one point during the affair when he riled up reigning champion Israel Adesanya so much that he may have just inadvertently earned himself a title shot.

It all began when Strickland was asked about who he thought was the best striker on that stage.

“I would say me, but I mean, that man (Alex Pereira) was the one who that slept that man (Adesanya). So next to me, probably Alex.

“What was it like, 2-0 against Izzy? What was it, 2-0?” he said, turning his attention to Adesanya.

The two went on with their exchange as Adesanya claimed to smack Strickland’s behind “like a bitch” before they walked onto the stage. Of course, Strickland pushed on.

“Bro, your Pornhub is just filled with cartoons. No man that beats off the cartoons is gonna beat me. Calm down. Calm down!”

At this point, the champ was already fired up enough to focus his attention on Strickland, who may have just talked himself into a potential title shot.

“I’ll tell you what, if you win this fight — when we fight — I’ll knock you out. I’mma do a TikTok dance over your grave,” Adesanya said.

The number four-ranked Strickland (25-3) has been on a six-fight win streak beginning in 2018. And if he does get through Pereria and far enough to become the next UFC middleweight champion, he already sees a huge life change for himself.

“After I beat Alex, you’re gonna see I’m a whole different guy. I’m gonna start painting my nails, act like a female. I’m gonna be wearing sunglasses inside,” he said.

“Things will be different, bro. I’m gonna go get me suits, I’m gonna get me a nice car. I’m gonna trade in my 2018 Nissan Frontier, gonna get me a Porsche. Just f—ng wait.

“I’m gonna leave all you guys behind. I’mma be the best champion you’ve ever seen. Let’s go!”

Strickland vs. Pereira will be part of UFC 276’s main card this Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.