The Level Change Podcast 179: UFC 276 exclusive Jim Miller interview

EPISODE 179

WEEKLY PICKS RECAP - 2:28

Mookie: Magomedov, Sabatello, Mousasi, Curtis, Magny, Tsarukyan (3-3)

Victor: Magomedov, Sabatello, Mousasi, Vieira, Rakhmonov, Gamrot (4-2)

Stephie: Magomedov, Sabatello, Mousasi, Curtis, Rakhmonov, Tsarukyan (4-2)

STANDINGS - 4:46

Mookie: 65-39-2

Stephie: 63-41-2

Victor: 62-42-2

Possibility of staying at 170

Thoughts on UFC’s Show/Win purse system

Future with the UFC

What he feels is his best performance

If his extreme toughness might have cost him wins

What he feels is the best weapon on the ground for budding grapplers

More

Mookie: Stoliarenko, Barber, Muniz, Du Plessis, Miller, Garry, Turner

Victor: Clark, Eye, Muniz, Du Plessis, Miller, Garry, Riddell

Stephie: Clark, Barber, Muniz, Du Plessis, Miller, Garry, Riddell

Munhoz-O’Malley - 51:06

Lawler-Barberena - 53:54

Strickland-Pereira - 56:59

Volk-Holloway 3 - 1:00:35

Adesanya-Cannonier - 1:04:44

