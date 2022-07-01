 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Level Change Podcast 179: UFC 276 exclusive Jim Miller interview

Episode 179 discussion: Exclusive interview with Jim Miller and UFC 276 preview

By Stephie Haynes
Welcome to ‘The Level Change Podcast’, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander and Victor Rodriguez. Featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 179

WEEKLY PICKS RECAP - 2:28

Mookie: Magomedov, Sabatello, Mousasi, Curtis, Magny, Tsarukyan (3-3)

Victor: Magomedov, Sabatello, Mousasi, Vieira, Rakhmonov, Gamrot (4-2)

Stephie: Magomedov, Sabatello, Mousasi, Curtis, Rakhmonov, Tsarukyan (4-2)

STANDINGS - 4:46

Mookie: 65-39-2

Stephie: 63-41-2

Victor: 62-42-2

JIM MILLER INTERVIEW - 6:10

  • Possibility of staying at 170
  • Thoughts on UFC’s Show/Win purse system
  • Future with the UFC
  • What he feels is his best performance
  • If his extreme toughness might have cost him wins
  • What he feels is the best weapon on the ground for budding grapplers
  • More

UFC 276 PRELIMS - 49:49

Mookie: Stoliarenko, Barber, Muniz, Du Plessis, Miller, Garry, Turner

Victor: Clark, Eye, Muniz, Du Plessis, Miller, Garry, Riddell

Stephie: Clark, Barber, Muniz, Du Plessis, Miller, Garry, Riddell

UFC 276 - 51:02

Munhoz-O’Malley - 51:06

Lawler-Barberena - 53:54

Strickland-Pereira - 56:59

Volk-Holloway 3 - 1:00:35

Adesanya-Cannonier - 1:04:44

