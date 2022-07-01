UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier weigh-in live stream

The UFC will be packing out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night with an impressive card featuring two title fights. The main event is UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya taking on Jared Cannonier. The co-main is a trilogy fight between UFC featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski and former champion Max Holloway.

It’s all bangers for the rest of the pay-per-view. Before the title fights are decided Alex Pereira, who defeated Adesanya (twice) in Glory kickboxing, takes on the ‘outspoken’ Sean Strickland. There’s also an appearance by popular former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler. He fights Bryan Barnerena. Opening the main card is brash and rising bantamweight Sean O’Malley, who takes on Octagon veteran Pedro Munhoz.

The prelims are headlined by Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner. The prelims also features a fight between two of the UFC’s longest serving competitors: Donald Cerrone and Jim Miller. Highly touted prospect Ian Garry is also on the card, taking on Gabe Green.

The early prelims are headlined by Uriah Hall vs. Andre Muniz. There’s also former title challenger Jessica Eye taking on Maycee Barber.

Before any of those fights happen, though, the fighters need to make it through the weigh-ins. With two titles on the line, that means four fighters will need to be extra careful on the scales. No one wants to see another Charles Oliveira incident.

The official weigh-ins go live at 12 PM ET. You can watch all the action below, in video provided by our friends at MMA Fighting:

The ceremonial weigh-ins happen at 7 PM ET.mm

Full results:

Main card (10PM ET on PPV):

UFC middleweight championship: Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier

UFC featherweight championship: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

Middleweight: Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira

Welterweight: Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena

Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley

Prelim card (8PM ET on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+):

Lightweight: Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner

Lightweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Jim Miller

Welterweight: Ian Garry vs. Gabe Green

Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Early prelims (6PM ET on ESPN/ESPN+):

Middleweight: Uriah Hall vs. Andre Muniz

Flyweight: Jessica Eye vs. Maycee Barber

Bantamweight: Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko