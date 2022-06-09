Naoya Inoue got robbed during Nonito Donaire rematch... literally

Naoya Inoue swiftly and violently dispatched of Nonito Donaire during their rematch, stopping the Filipino future Hall of Famer in the second round of their contest. While Inoue made sure the judges didn’t get a chance to send in their scorecards, the Japanese star still got robbed that night... literally.

As Boxing Scene noted, Japanese outlets Fuji TV and TBS both reported that while Inoue was out for the big fight, his house in Kanagawa was ransacked. According to the police, thieves were able to steal “more than a dozen designer bags and expensive pieces of jewelry.”

Inoue tweeted about the incident, saying “I saw the news. It’s a bad story on an otherwise happy day. Everyone be careful!”

ニュース見たけどさ

めでたい日に胸糞悪い話しだよね、、

みんなも気をつけて！！ — 井上尚弥 Naoya Inoue (@naoyainoue_410) June 8, 2022

With his second big win over Donaire, Inoue now holds three of the four major titles at bantamweight. The undefeated knockout artist says he is looking to become an undisputed champ next, and is targeting a bout with WBO title holder Paul Butler later this year.